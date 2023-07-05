national news maharashtra live ajit pawar maharashtra new dcm devendra fadnavis ncp mla sharad pawar mva maha politics | Maharashtra: Congress leader Nana Patole said

NCP leader (Sharad Pawar faction) Clyde Crasto said that Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar are mature politicians. They know the rules and regulations very well. If they do things like this despite knowing it, what can we say? As per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, the anti-defection law and the constitution of our party, they cannot do any of these. Our party president Sharad Pawar appointed some people yesterday, so where is the legitimacy? He said that many things will start now. They are using legal tricks on us, so we have to do our job. The process has started. We have to follow it. What do they do, because in NCP Sharad Pawar is there and the election symbol of the clock is Sharad Pawar and he is still the active president of the party.