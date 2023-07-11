National Sanskrit Conference ‘Sanskrit Samunmesah’ in Tirupati from 12 to 14 July

New Delhi, July 11 (Hindustan Times). The National Sanskrit Conference ‘Sanskrit Samunmesah’ is being organized in Tirupati from 12 to 14 July. About 60 prominent writers and scholars of Sanskrit will participate in this conference being organized at the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The conference is being organized under the joint aegis of Sahitya Akademi, Union Ministry of Culture, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati and Sanskriti Foundation Mysore.

Sahitya Akademi Secretary Dr. K.K. Srinivasa Rao said on Tuesday that the inaugural session of the conference would be held on Wednesday (July 12) at 10 am. The Chief Guest for the inaugural session will be Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. As a special guest in this session, Vice Chancellor of National Sanskrit University N. Gopalaswami, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Culture Ranjana Chopra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture Uma Nanduri, Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam AV Dharma Reddy. The opening statement will be given by GSR Krishnamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya and the closing statement will be given by Kumud Sharma, Vice President of Sahitya Akademi.

In this three-day convention, there will be various sessions on Ashtavadhanam, Sanskrit and Yoga, Sanskrit and Indian Music, Sanskrit and Dance and Sanskrit plays, apart from Kavi Sammelan, story reading by students, sessions focused on Sunderkand of Ramayana and various presentations. . To make this conference more useful and meaningful, many exhibitions and Sanskrit Shobha Yatra will also be organized.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao told that the main objective of this conference to be held under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is to take Sanskrit to every household and to increase public awareness towards Sanskrit. He said that not only is the priceless heritage of ancient India’s intellectual achievements in Sanskrit, it has also enriched Indian art and culture. Though Sanskrit was the lingua franca of the country for a long time, it became limited to the language of education and scholars due to various reasons. Union Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi are planning to organize a series of programs to improve this limited form of Sanskrit and to take its literature to the masses.