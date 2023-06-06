national skating championship tamil nadu s reha and delhi s harshit won gold in the marathon jharkhand harsh won two medals jst

National Skating Championship: Sports Correspondent, fourth running at Mega Sports Complex, Ranchi National Racking Roller skating championship Concluded with 42 kilometer marathon on Monday. In the girls category, Reha Arun of Tamil Nadu won gold, Bansari Nimit Shroff of Maharashtra won silver and M Akshara of Tamil Nadu won bronze. In the boys category Harshit Bansal of Delhi won gold, Kumud of Punjab won silver and Ekansh Abhijeet of Karnataka won bronze. The winning players were awarded by Chief Guest Ranchi’s Traffic SP Haris Bin Zaman, District Transport Officer Praveen Prakash and ADGP Sanjay Anand Latkar. Roller Skating Association of Jharkhand President Vikas Singh, Secretary Sumit Sharma and others were present on the occasion.