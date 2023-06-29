National Statistics Day: Father of Indian Statistics Prof. Prashant Chandra Mahalanobis remembered at CUJ on birth anniversary

Ranchi: A program was organized on Thursday on the birth anniversary of Late Professor Prashant Chandra Mahalanobis, the father of Indian Statistics and founder of the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and Mathematics at the Central University of Jharkhand. The program was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Professor Ratan Kumar Dey. He mentioned the remarkable contribution of Prof. Mahalanobis to Indian statistics. He thanked Vice-Chancellor Professor Kshiti Bhushan Das for starting the Department of Statistics.

Former Professor Jagannath Patel (Department of Mathematics), Dr. Jai Narayan Nayak, OSD, CUJ, Prof. Pradeep Kumar Parida, Prof. Kunj Bihari Panda and Dr. Hrishikesh Mahato were present on this momentous day. Dr. Parida highlighted the achievements of Professor Mahalanobis in his welcome address. Prof. Panda gave detailed information about the life of Professor Mahalanobis and his contribution to Indian statistics.

Dr. Nayak told the contribution of Professor Prashant Chandra Mahalanobis in economics. Prof. Patel described Professor Mahalanobis’ physics, statistics and economics as a combination. In the end, Dr. Mahato thanked the dignitaries, research scholars and students present on the stage. In this event, Gopa Chattopadhyay, Former DG, DGCIS, Kolkata and Subhashish Panda, Senior Data Scientist, MNC company D Shaw joined the event online and elaborated on the Indian Statistical System and career opportunities in Data Science.

