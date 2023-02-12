NATO announced Stoltenberg’s plans to leave the post of Secretary General in the fall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg does not intend to extend his term of office, which expires on September 30, 2023. This is reported by the German newspaper Die Zeit with reference to the words of the representative of the Alliance Oana Lungeska.

“He has no intention of seeking another mandate extension,” she said.

Stoltenberg has already renewed his powers three times, having served as general secretary for almost nine years.

However, according to the newspaper Welt am Sonntagamong the NATO countries there is an informal agreement that implies the extension of Stoltenberg’s powers until the spring of 2024.

According to diplomatic sources, this is done so that in April he could chair the summit in Washington on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of NATO. In addition, the “outstanding NATO services” rendered by Stoltenberg were taken into account, especially against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict.

According to the interlocutors of the newspaper, after the termination of Stoltenberg’s powers, he has a good chance of becoming president of the World Bank.

Last November, The New York Times reported that a behind-the-scenes fight had begun at NATO over who owed Stoltenberg after his term expired. It was noted that among the possible and main candidates is Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland with Ukrainian roots, who previously held the post of head of the country’s Foreign Ministry.

In March, the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance extended Stoltenberg’s mandate until September 30, 2023. Then he pointed to the biggest security crisis in the world and stressed the importance of maintaining the unity of the alliance.

