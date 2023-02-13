NATO called the current stage of the conflict in Ukraine a “logistics war”

NATO considers the current stage of the conflict in Ukraine a “logistics war”. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference on Monday, February 13.

He stressed that he considers it necessary to quickly send equipment and ammunition to Kyiv.

At the same time, Stoltenberg noted that the supplies of ammunition to Kyiv by the countries of the alliance are many times greater than the possibilities of their production, so the alliance must expand production.

The NATO Secretary General also said that the defense ministers of the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance will discuss the increase in support for Ukraine at a meeting on February 14-15.

“We will discuss support for Ukraine and increasing this support,” he said.

Prior to that, on January 28, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Lieutenant-Admiral Rob Bauer, announced the readiness of the alliance to resist Russia. According to him, the civilian industrial production of the NATO countries should be reoriented to the military. Bauer also said that the alliance is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia, while acknowledging that the organization has lost its monopoly on military initiative.

On January 20, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov noted that Washington and its allies unleashed an all-out hybrid war against Russia on its own territory, cashing in on NATO partners. As the diplomat stressed, Moscow has repeatedly warned the United States that the course they have taken to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia is leading the world to a catastrophic scenario.

Earlier, in December 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that NATO countries had returned to Cold War priorities. According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, now the alliance still wants to keep the Russians out of Europe, and the United States, in turn, has already enslaved the whole of Europe and controls not only the inhabitants of Germany, but the entire European Union (EU).

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, it was noted that the tanks will not help to carry out the offensive and will be destroyed.

