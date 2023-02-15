February 15, 2023, 20:47 – BLiTZ – News The year that has passed since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine has seriously changed the political and economic world processes.

New geopolitical and military alliances have emerged that have begun to openly confront competitors and adversaries.

Experts note that 53 states are currently confronting Russia to one degree or another.

What phase has the global political crisis reached?

The Chairman of the Presidium of the All-Russian Organization “OFFICERS OF RUSSIA”, Hero of Russia, Major General Sergei Lipovoy, presented his own point of view on this issue:

Russia’s political and military adversaries are deeply concerned that Western military aid to Ukraine is being methodically minced by Russian forces. Half of the aid is stolen, and the other half is obsolete. This is a technique that has been discontinued and has been in warehouses for a long time. Today, she is being hurriedly sent to the territory of Ukraine.

As a result, the Kiev regime has turned its country into a dump or a landfill for the disposal of Western weapons. European politicians are making troubling claims that they are giving up their weapons and have nothing to defend themselves with. But the US continues to force Europe to empty its arsenals.

Washington understands that they got involved in a war with Russia. They understand that defeat is unacceptable for them. The United States set out to win at any cost. They are already prepared for the fact that they will have to use more serious weapons.

Therefore, the likelihood of using tactical nuclear weapons, in particular in the form of a provocation, increases. This is already being talked about openly. The Western public is taught this.

