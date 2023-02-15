NATO countries can increase defense spending over two percent of GDP – DOS

February 15, 2023, 21:19 – BLiTZ – News Hungarian Defense Minister Krysztof Szalai-Bobrovnicki pointed to the fact that a number of NATO member powers could approve decrees over the summer to raise defense spending to more than 2 percent of gross domestic product.

“Hungary is a conscientious ally, because already a year before the deadline it can reach the level of 2% of GDP (defense spending – ed.) … Several allied countries will raise this level higher. A decision on this can be made at the NATO summit scheduled for July in Vilnius, ”the MTI news agency quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the states are engaged in a dialogue on how to increase the defense capability of the eastern part of the region. In this area, Hungary stands out, which was the first to reach full combat readiness.

He drew attention to the fact that the government of the state does not stop opposing plans that can ignite the confrontation that has unfolded on Ukrainian territory.

Recall that the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjarto, pointed to the fact that the state has its own view on how to stop the confrontation that has unfolded on Ukrainian territory.

As part of a discussion about the negotiation process with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, he pointed to the fact that both states hope for an early peace. Despite this fact, the powers present it differently. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

