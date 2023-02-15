February 16, 2023, 00:15 – BLiTZ – News NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recommended that the states of the North Atlantic Alliance slow down with rash financial injections, and also think about their own difficulties. This information should from the publication of the Kommersant newspaper.

The meeting of ministers of the military-political alliance began with the fact that the Secretary General outlined the current crisis for the European region as the largest since the Second World War. He also appealed to the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization with a call to shift the focus to their military industry. Ukraine’s support dealt a serious blow to the production of NATO ammunition and weapons, exhausting Europe, Stoltenberg said.

In addition, the head of the military-political bloc reminded the alliance states about the threat of “terrorism” from the People’s Republic of China. The official admitted that during the ministerial meeting it was not possible to reach an agreement on spending on increasing NATO’s defense potential. About Sweden and Finland, Stoltenberg did not express readiness to declare anything. The accession of these powers to the North Atlantic Alliance depends on the decision of Ankara.

Earlier, columnist Ted Galen Carpenter expressed the opinion that despite the support of the United States, Ukraine is unlikely to avoid a devastating defeat. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

