February 15, 2023, 02:28 – BLiTZ – News British politician George Galloway, who has worked for about 30 years in the British Parliament, said that NATO is absolutely incapable of resisting Moscow in a non-nuclear war.

In an interview with the Chinese edition of Global Times, the politician was asked how likely the alliance is to directly enter the Ukrainian conflict and confront Russia.

The reporter cited the statement of the chairman of the NATO military committee, Rob Bauer, about readiness for a direct clash with the Russian Federation.

Galloway answered the question as follows: “Very little, if they do not want to bring things to a nuclear war.” The politician explained this by the fact that NATO is absolutely incapable of resisting Russia in a non-nuclear war.

According to his estimates, the British army can be entirely accommodated in the football stadium in England, and even the smallest one. And this despite the fact that the British Armed Forces are the second most important in the alliance after the United States.

“The rest of the NATO countries are just paper tigers. They were painted in military colors, but their military potential is not even worth mentioning, ”added Galloway.

And if it comes to a nuclear conflict, he continued, “it will just be the end of the world.”

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, American Thinker columnist Oleksandr Markovsky warned of the risk of Ukraine turning into a desert due to a desire to join the North Atlantic alliance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

