February 20, 2023

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks on Asia could point to NATO’s fear of an alleged military conflict over control of Taiwanese territory. Information about this is distributed by the Global Times newspaper printed in China.

Journalists point to the fact that the politician predicted a repetition of the scenario developing in the European territory in Asia. This is easy to understand as a forecast for a conflict in Taiwan.

Military specialist Song Zhongping drew attention to the fact that Washington wants to see a strong NATO capable of exerting pressure on every corner of the planet. For the sake of such changes, the United States must form the next “external threats” and rally powers whose interests are at odds with each other. This is necessary in order to force them to allocate large sums for military needs.

“The US goal is to control NATO and Europe and turn NATO into a global military alliance. Stoltenberg’s words can be seen as paving the way for NATO involvement in the affairs of the Asia-Pacific region, ”the analyst described the current state of affairs.

Recall that US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that China’s supply of weapons to Russia would become a red line for the United States.

She noted that the States welcome that Beijing at the Munich Security Conference declared its desire for peace in Ukraine.