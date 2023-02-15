February 15, 2023, 22:14 – BLiTZ – News Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov pointed to the fact that the military-industrial complex of the powers that make up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is not capable of producing everything that the Kyiv regime needs to continue hostilities.

“As both the Brussels summit and the actions “in the field” already show, Western, NATO resources in the NATO countries are being depleted. There is no ammunition, it is being spent by the Ukrainian side, to whom this ammunition is sent in very large quantities, ”the Zvezda television channel quotes the text of his statement.

He pointed to the fact that the most important moment is approaching within the framework of the NWO, which can seriously change the balance of power. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s travels to Western powers point to the panic that is engulfing them. The ministerial summit made it clear that NATO is not keeping up with the Russian Federation, which continues to increase volumes, bringing ever larger batches of weapons.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation spend about 40 thousand ammunition per day, while the enemy does not have the opportunity to use even 10 thousand.

Recall that the military personnel of the Cascade detachment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation identified the Grad multiple launch rocket system of militants of the Kyiv regime near Ugledar and hit it with an accurate blow from their own guns.

The text of the publication distributed by the Internet publication says that the MLRS was destroyed thanks to the well-coordinated work of scouts and artillerymen of the Russian Army. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

