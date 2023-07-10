NATO summit in Lithuania from tomorrow, may be big announcement on Ukraine

Vilnius (Lithuania), July 10 (Hindustan). The two-day North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit will begin tomorrow (Tuesday) in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. Ukraine will be a big issue in the discussion of the member states. The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than 500 days. Ukraine wants to join NATO, but President Joe Biden has said that it would be ‘premature’ to start the process of joining Ukraine in the middle of the war.

Apart from this comment of the US President, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has said that the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania will bring Ukraine closer to the military alliance. Stoltenberg has expressed hope that the leaders of NATO member states will confirm Ukraine’s membership of NATO.

He said NATO aims to adopt three regional defense plans at the summit. The military alliance will strengthen its deterrence in the Atlantic in the north, the European Arctic, the Baltic region in the middle, Central Europe, the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea in the south.