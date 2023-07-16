NATO summit: South Korea will raise the issue of banning Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program

Seoul : At the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), South Korea is likely to raise the issue of stopping North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the time had come to clearly demonstrate strong international resolve to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, and this week he met with NATO leaders over North Korea’s growing weapons stockpile. Plan to discuss how to deal.

NATO summit to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania

According to a report in the news agency Bhasha, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. He will be on a two-nation tour on Tuesday and Wednesday, which includes Poland. He said now is the time to clearly demonstrate that the international community’s determination to stop North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is stronger than North Korea’s desire to develop nuclear weapons.

South Korea facing security challenges

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is attending the NATO summit for the second consecutive year. He also participated in the Spain summit last year. He then became the first South Korean leader to attend a NATO summit. Yoon Suk Yeol is now attending the summit at a time when his country is facing multiple security challenges, including North Korea’s nuclear program and the US-China strategic rivalry.

Nuclear disarmament and cyber security will be discussed

In written answers to questions from The Associated Press before leaving for a trip to Vilnius, Lithuania, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he and NATO leaders stressed the importance of international cooperation against “North Korea’s illegal acts.” Will insist He said a new NATO-South Korean document to enhance cooperation in 11 areas, including nuclear disarmament and cyber security, would be presented at the summit.

Yoon Suk Yeol will discuss with Joe Biden

He said that in Vilnius he will have many opportunities to talk with US President Joe Biden on a range of topics, such as strengthening US security commitment and expanding trilateral security cooperation between the US, South Korea and Japan. He said that he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are planning to hold a bilateral meeting there. He said that he and Kishida will discuss ways to further bilateral relations as well as ways to expand mutual solidarity and international cooperation.

Japan, Australia and New Zealand will also attend the meeting

In addition to South Korea, the leaders of Japan, Australia and New Zealand have been invited to the NATO summit, indicating the strengthening of ties between NATO and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region. Last year also these four countries were invited in the summit.