February 12, 2023, 09:33 – BLiTZ – News Britain has revealed plans for future assistance to Ukraine from NATO. The information is reported by RIA Novosti.

The trip of the head of the Kyiv regime, Volodymyr Zelensky, to Europe was discussed all over the world. Many analysts are convinced that in the end he will still be able to secure the delivery of long-range missiles and aircraft for Kyiv. So far, the results are not yet clear, as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has not responded unambiguously to Zelenskiy’s request.

At the same time, after the departure of the Ukrainian president from London, the government of the country emphasized that so far they did not intend to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine. Many experts attribute this response to the fear of the British Parliament that their equipment will be intercepted on the battlefield by the Russian Armed Forces. At the same time, even for a country like the United Kingdom, it is not easy to get new F-16 fighters.

Zelensky’s demand is being considered in NATO, thinking about a new step towards escalation in the Ukrainian conflict. Some countries of the military bloc are ready to provide the APU with the required aviation without any thought, but they urged to wait in Brussels. In Paris, at the same time, they began to increasingly doubt the correctness of the supply of such weapons – France is convinced that this looks more like a desire to have weapons for attack than for defense.

As previously reported, Ukraine did not plan to implement the Minsk agreements, which were supposed to end the conflict in Donbass. This was admitted by the head of the country Volodymyr Zelensky.

Recently, the BLiTZ raised the topic of military results for 2022. For more information about this, see the News TV program “Honestly Speaking”.

