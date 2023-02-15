NATO to stage exercises in Romania to convert combat group into brigade – DOS

February 16, 2023, 02:07 – BLiTZ – News The North Atlantic Treaty Organization plans to arrange another exercise on Romanian territory. They are necessary for an assessment that will allow whether it is possible to turn the military contingent located on the territory of the state into a full-fledged brigade. Mircea Geoana, Deputy Secretary General of the Alliance, shared this information.

“I would like to welcome the fact that France and other allies are preparing to create conditions for this battle group to be brought up to brigade level if necessary,” the Agerpress news agency quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that it will be possible to learn about this within the framework of the announced exercises, which are planned in the spring.

Recall that members of the European Parliament hope to approve a resolution within the framework of the next plenum, which will be dedicated to the fact that the confrontation is on Ukrainian territory. The document will contain a call for the formation of a special tribunal for Ukraine, an increase in sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation and the transfer of even more weapons to the militants.

The publication says that combat aircraft, helicopters and various types of missiles should be among the means of warfare sent to the Nazis. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

