Nautapa 2023: Nautapa is starting from this day, the position of the planets will be like this

Nautapa 2023: Nautapa starts from the day Sun transits in Rohini Nakshatra. As soon as Rohini Nakshatra comes, the temperature of the earth starts increasing. During this time Sun God comes to Rohini Nakshatra for 14 days. But in these 14 days, the first 9 days are the hottest, which is known as Nautapa. Know when Nautpa is starting this time? Note down the time when Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra.

Know when Nautpa will start

People may have to face heat wave for nine days. The reason for this is that during this time the vertical rays of the sun fall on the earth. This time will be from May 25 to June 2. Apart from this, Nautapa happens when the moon stays in 10 constellations from Adrar to Swati in the Shuklapaksha of Jyeshtha month.

Nautapa 2023: The position of the planets will be like this

When Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra, Rahu-Venus conjunction will be formed in Aries and Sun and Mercury conjunction will be formed in Taurus, due to which auspicious yoga named Budhaditya will be formed. There will be a conjunction of Mars, Moon and Jupiter in Pisces. Ketu will remain in Libra. It is considered auspicious to worship Lord Brahma by making an idol of flour in Nautpa.

Nautapa 2023: Effects of Nautapa

According to religious scriptures, the sun’s rays fall directly on the earth at the time of Nautapa. Due to which the temperature of the earth increases and the heat starts falling excessively. There is a high possibility of thunderstorms and storms in such weather. Due to which the possibility of loss of money and people increases. In such a situation, people need to be more alert. It is a religious belief that the position of planets and constellations is also inauspicious at the time of Nautapa.

Nautapa 2023: Donation of these things in Nautapa gives virtue

In Nautapa, after worshiping in the morning, you can donate sattu, pitcher, fan or an umbrella to get relief from the sun. Donating cold things to the needy during this period gives virtuous results. If you want, you can also donate things that cool the body like curd, coconut water or watermelon.