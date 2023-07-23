Naveen Patnaik broke Jyoti Basu’s record: this was the journey from joining politics to becoming Ajatshatru in Odisha

The stalwart leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Chief Minister of West Bengal for five consecutive terms, Jyoti Basu has become the Chief Minister of Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik He has become the second Chief Minister to hold the post of CM for the longest time in the country. Jyoti Basu was the Chief Minister of Bengal for 23 years and 137 days. Sikkim’s Chief Minister Pawan Chamling broke his record and is still the longest serving Chief Minister.

Naveen Patnaik broke Jyoti Basu’s record

Naveen Patnaik is the second person after Pawan Chamling, who is the Chief Minister for the longest time. If he remains in power for one year and 28 days, Naveen Patnaik will break the record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling. Pawan Chamling He was the Chief Minister of Sikkim for 24 years and 166 days. He led the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government for so long.

Naveen Patnaik contested and won for the first time from the Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha.

In 1998, became the Minister of Steel and Mines in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.

Naveen Patnaik returned to Odisha politics in 2000 and contested the assembly elections.

BJD has not lost any election till date after Naveen Patnaik became the CM.

…then Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will create history

If the Biju Janata Dal wins the Odisha assembly elections to be held in June next year and Naveen Patnaik becomes the Chief Minister again, he will break Pawan Chamling’s record and create history as the longest-serving CM. Party’s Vice President Prasanna Acharya is confident that Naveen Patnaik will definitely create this history.

BJD supremo was away from politics till the age of 51

You will be surprised to know that till the age of 51, Naveen Patnaik had no relation with politics. However, his father Biju Patnaik was a prominent leader and Chief Minister of Odisha. Despite this, Naveen was away from politics. Like Rajiv Gandhi, he also had a sudden entry into politics.

Record of being CM for the longest time in the country

Sikkim Former Chief Minister ofVan Kumar Chamling : 24 years and 166 days (December 12, 1994 to May 27, 2019)

Odisha chief minister of Naveen Patnaik : 23 years and 139 days (Chief Minister of Odisha since 5 March 2000)

West Bengal former chief minister of Jyoti Basu : 23 years and 137 days (21 June 1977 to 5 November 2000)

Prasanna Acharya, Vice President, Biju Janata Dal We are happy that our Chief Minister has broken the record of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu. I am sure that Naveen Patnaik will break all the records of the past and become the longest serving leader.

Entered politics after the death of Biju Patnaik

The then Chief Minister Biju Patnaik died on 17 April 1997, leaving a void in the politics of Odisha. Janata Dal leaders quarreled among themselves. Was not able to find an efficient leadership for the Chief Minister. Then Naveen Patnaik was called. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was formed in the name of his father and Naveen Patnaik was asked to lead it.

NDA lost in 2004, not BJD

Together with the BJP, Naveen Patnaik led the alliance in the year 2000. On 5 March 2000, he took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha. He was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. The NDA was badly defeated and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was formed under the leadership of the Congress.

Suresh Pujari, Senior Leader, BJP History will not remember who was the Chief Minister for a long time, rather it will be remembered who created history in such a short span of time.

BJD parted ways with BJP in 2009

There was no adverse effect on Biju Janata Dal’s performance in Odisha in the 2004 general elections. Naveen Patnaik distanced himself from BJP in the year 2009 after the communal violence in Kandhamal. After this, it seemed that Naveen Patnaik would become weak in Odisha, but with the help of his advisor and former bureaucrat Pyari Mohan Mohapatra, he handled the situation.

Saved BJD from disintegrating and government falling

A time also came when it seemed that Pyari Mohan Mohapatra would topple the Naveen Patnaik government of Odisha, but even then this tallest leader of BJD showed shrewdness and saved his government from falling and the party from breaking up in the year 2012. Despite all the challenges, Naveen Patnaik remains the most popular leader of Odisha even today. This is the reason that out of 147 seats in the state, more than 100 seats come in his party’s account.

Bejidi did not lose any election under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik doesn’t just win elections. He is also very tactful. He has good relations with leaders of all political parties. Ever since Naveen took over the reins of BJD, till date his party has never lost in the assembly elections. Be it Loksabha elections, Vidhansabha elections or Panchayat elections, his party has defeated its opponents in every election.

SS Saluja, Congress We congratulate Naveen Patnaik for being the second longest serving Chief Minister, but we are sad that Patnaik is not doing anything during his tenure.

Naveen’s only one mantra – development of Odisha

Naveen Patnaik has only one mantra – development of Odisha. He is working continuously for this. Never get into controversies. Gentle-natured Naveen Patnaik never gave a controversial statement. Irrespective of the coalition government at the center, he established good relations with them for the betterment of his state. Also, his regional party has kept an equal distance from all alliances.

Refused to join anti-Modi alliance

Recently, when all parties were uniting against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, then Naveen Patnaik was also contacted. Opposition parties appealed to the BJD supremo to join their alliance, but Naveen Patnaik politely refused.

Schemes made in the interest of poor and tribals

During his reign of more than two decades, he started many schemes for the poor. Whether it is a scheme to provide rice at a cheaper rate or the Farmers Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) program for the betterment of tribal farmers. Implemented it successfully. Apart from this, millets crops were promoted for the betterment of tribals. Got hostels constructed for tribal students.

Initiative to make the government accountable

To make the government and government officials accountable, took initiatives like 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit). Naveen Patnaik is also emphasizing on the development of temples. Not only this, they are also working on converting the SCB Medical College Hospital into an AIIMS-plus institution.

Became a minister at the Center in 1998, returned to Odisha in 2000

After Naveen Patnaik’s entry into politics, he first contested the Lok Sabha by-election in 1996 from his home district Ganjam on a Janata Dal ticket. He won the Aska Lok Sabha seat. In the year 1998, contested elections from this Lok Sabha constituency on BJD ticket and won. In the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he was made the Minister of Steel and Mines.

resigned from the Lok Sabha

In the year 2000, he contested from Hijli assembly seat in Odisha on BJD ticket and won. Took oath as the CM of Odisha on 5 March 2000. After this, he resigned from the membership of the Lok Sabha on March 8 and became active in the politics of Odisha. Has represented Hijli assembly five times. After coming to power, BJD has not lost any election till date.

Naveen Patnaik’s achievement will not be celebrated

Usually, where all political parties are ready to celebrate their every achievement, there is no program to celebrate this achievement of Naveen Patnaik on behalf of BJD in Odisha. When asked about this, party spokesperson Manas Mangaraj said that it is important for the Chief Minister of Odisha to live up to the expectations of the people and not to celebrate any of his achievements.

Our CM will break all past records: BJD

BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya expressed happiness over the achievement of his party chief and Odisha CM and said that we are happy that our Chief Minister has broken the record of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu. I am sure that Naveen Patnaik will break all the records of the past and become the longest serving leader.

Patnaik doing nothing during his tenure: Congress

Congress leader SS Saluja has said that we congratulate Naveen Patnaik for being the second longest serving Chief Minister, but we are sad that Patnaik is not doing anything during his tenure.

BJP gave such a response

Senior BJP leader Suresh Pujari says on this occasion that history will not remember who was the Chief Minister for a long time, rather it will be remembered who created history in such a short period.