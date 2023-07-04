Navjot Singh Sidhu’s banged entry in The Kapil Sharma Show! Archana Puran Singh got scared after hearing the sound of ‘thoko taali’

The Kapil Sharma Show continues to be a favorite among viewers, bringing laughter and entertainment to the homes of millions. Every week new stars come in the comedy show, with which all the starcasts have fun. In the upcoming episode, TV actors and hosts Renuka Shahane, Mini Mathur, Parijad Kolah and Richa Anirudh arrived as guests. The promo of this episode has been released by the makers, in which it is being said that Navjot Singh Sidhu’s entry is going to happen again in the show. Archana Puran Singh is shocked to hear this.

Navjot Singh Sidhu will enter in The Kapil Sharma Show

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Kapil Sharma teases Archana Puran Singh and says that Navjot Singh Sidhu will soon enter the show. Archana Puran Singh, who is on the judge’s seat, gets very upset by this announcement. Kapil told Parijad Kolah that he had previously hosted ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, where Sidhu served as a judge. Now see, once again Sidhu will come on the stage.

Archana Puran Singh gets scared after listening to Sidhu’s dialogue

Kapil requests her to declare again, prompting Archana to indicate her hesitation by making a hand gesture. Parijad says in her own style, “The one who laughs and makes everyone laugh, please welcome Navjot Singh Sidhu.” As Kapil anxiously looks towards the entrance, Sidhu’s trademark dialogue “thoko taali” rings out. Archana fearfully looks towards the door and gets up from her seat.

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show first premiered in 2016. Now this season is going to go off air soon. This is because the entire team is going on a US tour. However, it is also being said that the latest season will make a comeback on television screens with a bang by the end of this year. Apart from Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakraborty, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiaq Khan, Siddharth Sagar and Shrikant G Maski are in lead roles in the show.