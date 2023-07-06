Navy begins two-day outreach program ‘Hello Ladakh’ in Leh

New Delhi, 06 July (Hindustan Times). The Indian Navy on Thursday launched a two-day multi-faceted outreach program ‘Julai Ladakh’ (Hello Ladakh) to strengthen connectivity with the Union Territory of Ladakh. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will host various outreach activities at Leh on both the days. The Navy had carried out outreach activities in the North East last year as well. The objective of this program is to increase awareness about Ladakh and connect the youth and civil society with the mainstream.

Naval Commander Vivek Madhwal informed that as part of Indian Navy’s outreach, events in Ladakh include public performance of Naval Band, a friendly football match between Indian Navy and Ladakh UT team, flagging off of bike and car expedition and would include visits to various schools. He told that during this time the Chief of Naval Staff will pay respect on behalf of the Indian Navy by paying floral tributes at the War Memorial. He will also call on Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) in Leh.

On the first day of the outreach program today, a special concert ‘Sargam’ was organized by the Indian Navy Band at the Indus Culture Centre, which was co-hosted by the Chief of the Naval Staff along with his wife Smt Kala Hari Kumar, President Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA). LG Brigadier (Dr.) BD Mishra was the chief guest of Sargam. There will be a friendly football match between Navy and Ladakh team at Spituk Football Stadium on 07 July. The Admiral along with his wife will visit Lamdon Senior Secondary School and interact with the students and teachers.

The motorcycle and car expedition had 107 participants, including naval personnel and 20 women natives of Ladakh, which had departed from Delhi and Visakhapatnam on 15 and 22 June, respectively. After mass engagement with over 3000 students in various schools and colleges across the Ladakh region, both the contingents will reach Leh, where the LG will flag off the motorcycle and car expeditions. During the return leg from Leh covering a total distance of over 5000 km each, the participants will interact with students from various schools as well as veterans and the local population. All the naval personnel participating in these programs are sharing their rich experiences and success stories to encourage the youth of Ladakh.