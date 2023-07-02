Navy gives first training to crew recovery team of ISRO’s ‘Mission Gaganyaan’

New Delhi, 02 July (Hindustan Times). The first batch of crew recovery team of ISRO’s ‘Mission Gaganyaan’ has been given the first phase of training by the Indian Navy team. The training has been imparted at the Navy’s Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at Kochi. A team of naval divers and marine commandos trained the crew module in various sea conditions. This trained team will now join ISRO’s ‘Mission Gaganyaan’ launching team in the coming months.

The WSTF at Kochi is a Water Survival Test Facility of the Indian Navy, where aircrew are trained to survive stranded flight under multiple accident scenarios and weather conditions. It has the capability to train for any kind of sea or environmental conditions, so that the crew is well prepared for every situation. The first batch of Crew Recovery Team of Mission Gaganyaan has completed the first phase of training at WSTF. This trained team will now join ISRO’s ‘Mission Gaganyaan’ launching team in the coming months.

The first batch of Crew Recovery Team of Mission Gaganyaan underwent crew module training in various sea conditions from a team of Indian Navy divers and Marine Commandos. The two-week training capsule covered mission conduct, actions to be taken during medical exigencies and familiarization with various aircraft and their rescue equipment. The training was validated by a joint team of Indian Navy and ISRO. On the concluding day, Dr. Mohan M, Director, ISRO’s Human Space Flight Center witnessed the demonstration and interacted with the team.

What is Mission Gaganyaan

In the Gaganyaan project, a team of 3 members covered a distance of 400 km for 3 days. After launching into orbit, it is planned to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by landing them in Indian seawater and returning them safely to Earth. The Gaganyaan mission involves the development of several critical technologies to provide an Earth-like environment for the crew to safely take them into space. Various precursor missions have been planned to demonstrate the level of technology readiness before an actual human space flight mission is executed. These demonstration missions include Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT), Pad Abort Test (PAT) and Test Vehicle (TV) flights. Safety and reliability of all systems will be proven in unmanned missions prior to manned missions.