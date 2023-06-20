Navya Naveli Nanda's Hindi impressed the fans, said - someone is intelligent in Bollywood...

Navya Naveli Nanda may not have made her Bollywood debut, but still Starkid is quite famous on social media. Fans are desperate to get a glimpse of him. Navya is the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-focused health tech company. Now a video of her is going viral, in which she is seen talking in Hindi, where some people praised her for talking on topics like ‘health care, legal awareness, domestic violence’.

Navya Naveli Nanda won the hearts of fans

In fact, in an upcoming episode of Ziddi Hi Sahi again with Supriya Paul, Navya said, “So one thing I hear again and again is ‘You are too young, you don’t have experience’. ‘Hey, you are 25 years old. Well, what do you feel about life? So how do you work things out?’ You can do things like health care, legal awareness, domestic violence.

Navya Naveli Nanda spoke on youth

She continued, “I always think hey if I stay for 80 years to do something, what will happen to the world, at least the majority of us in this country 80 percent of people are like that, they are in their 20s to 30s. If we keep waiting for fifty years now, then what will happen to this generation? Who will bring the change? Today I feel that this new generation, children, they have so much knowledge in such a young age, so we should not underestimate Because we are very capable today. I think we are smart and have knowledge and it should not be underestimated.

Reaction of fans on Navya’s video

“Somebody with real knowledge from Bollywood,” commented a user on the promo video shared on Instagram Reels. Another user wrote, “Only star kid with brain.” One person also wrote, ‘We need more people like you…’Another user praised Navya’s Hindi and wrote, “Navya’s Hindi is really amazing… keep up the good work dear. .. I do not understand those parents who do not teach their children at least their mother tongue.” Please tell that Navya is the granddaughter of veteran actors Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. His younger brother Agastya Nanda is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Although Navya does not want to work in films, she wants to become a business woman.