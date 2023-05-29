Naxal News: Big conspiracy of Naxalites in Jharkhand failed, 5 IED bombs recovered from forest

Chaibasa, Sunil Sinha. West Singhbhum District Police, Cobra Battalion and security forces recovered IED bombs planted by Naxalites to target police and security forces on Chhota Kuida-Maradiri road in Tumbahaka area of ​​Naxal-affected Tonto block and Chhota Kuida-Maradiri road in Goilkera police station area. Water has been turned on the plan of. In these, apart from one bomb each of 20, 12 and 6 kg and two bombs of 5 kg, batteries and wires are also included. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that the recovered explosives were destroyed on the spot by the Bomb Disposal Squad. Let us tell you that a total of 135 IEDs have been recovered in five months.

Continuous campaign against Naxalites

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told that the top leaders of banned Naxalite organization CPI Maoist, Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu, Chaman, Kande, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria and Ashwin are roaming in Kolhan area with their squad. Therefore, on the basis of information, from January 11, a joint operation team of CRPF 60, 197, 157, 174, 193, 07 and 26 battalions, apart from District Police, Police, Cobra 209, 203, 205 battalions and Jharkhand Jaguar, was formed and continuously The campaign is being run.

Five IED bombs of 48 kg recovered in 48 hours

From May 27, a campaign against Naxalites has been started in the border areas of Tumbahaka and Anjadbeda villages under Tonto police station and Kuida and Maradiri villages under Goilkera police station. In order to target the security forces in the forested and hilly area around Tumbahaka of Tonto police station area, on Monday, four IID bombs planted earlier by the Naxalites were recovered and destroyed on the spot from the security point of view. Went. A pressure IED bomb was also planted on the way from Chhota Kuida to Maradiri under Goilkera police station, which has been recovered by the security forces and destroyed with the help of bomb disposal squad at the same place from the point of view of security. He told that the campaign of police and security forces against Naxalites is still going on.

9 villagers have lost their lives, many have been injured

Significantly, the Naxalites have planted hundreds of IED bombs in various forests of the neighboring areas of Tonto and Goilkera to harm the police and security forces. Due to its grip, more than a dozen soldiers have been injured. Nine villagers have also died. Not only this, about 10 villagers have also been injured due to IED pressure bomb. Apart from this, cattle have also suffered damage. IED bomb planted by Naxalites is being searched. A total of 135 IEDs have been recovered in five months.

