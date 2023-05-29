Naxal News: Jharkhand Police gets success against militants, 6 TSPC militants arrested with weapons

Latehar: Police have arrested six militants of banned militant organization TSPC along with weapons. On the basis of secret information received by SP Anjani Anjan, these militants were arrested near Donki-Hesatu-Barwahi three mouths of Herhanj police station area of ​​Latehar district. They had gathered here to carry out some militant incident. The SP gave this information in a press conference held here.

Police arrested six militants

SP Anjani Anjan said that on May 28, at around 9.30 pm, a secret information was received that five-six militants of TSPC have gathered at that place to carry out some militant incident. After verification of the information, a raiding team was formed. The team members laid siege after reaching near Teen Muhan at around 10:40 pm. In this siege, all the six militants present there were caught. When asked by the police, he described himself as a member of the banned extremist organization TSPC. SDPO Santosh Kumar Mishra and Latehar Zone Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Chaudhary were mainly present in the press conference.

Jharkhand: Orgy of masked criminals in Mother Hatchery, looted Rs 14 lakh including gold chain by taking hostage

These six militants were arrested

Among the arrested militants, Mukesh Yadav (20) village Hotai, Panki,

Mukesh Yadav (20) Village Titlangi, Palamu,

Awadhesh Yadav (23) Village Cherry, Lesliganj Palamu,

Prabhat Kumar Yadav alias Afzal alias Abhishek (22) Village Bidra, Palamu,

Bhim Paswan (26) Village Donki, Manika

Nandu Sharma (28) Village Janho, Manika

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 8.66 lakh farmers of Jharkhand will not get the amount of 14th installment

These weapons were recovered

Police recovered one .315 bore loaded desi bolt rifle, one iron loaded desi katta, six live cartridges, four mobiles of different companies, one black-blue colored Passion Pro motorcycle (JH 03N-9932) from these militants. ) has been recovered.

police officers involved in the raid

Police sub-inspector cum Herhanj police station in-charge Shubham Kumar Gupta, Barwadih police station in-charge Srinivas Singh, Manika police station’s elders Gautam Kumar and Mithilesh Kumar and Barvaiya police picket’s Sani Devchand Hansda and Barvaiya set 207’s armed personnel were involved in the raid.