Naxalites were preparing to attack security forces in Aurangabad, huge quantity of explosives recovered in raid

Naxalites were plotting to attack the security forces in the forests and hilly areas of Chakarbandha under Madanpur police station area of ​​Aurangabad. The conspiracy of the Naxalites has been foiled by the security forces. Security forces recovered a large amount of explosives and other material on Monday during the continuous raid campaign with the intention of putting an end to Naxalite activities in the district.

There was a conspiracy to attack the security forces

The police had received secret information that a conspiracy was being hatched by the Naxalites hiding in the forests to attack the security forces. On receiving such information, under the direction and guidance of Superintendent of Police, Swapna ji Meshram, a raid was conducted against the Naxalites in Chhakarbandha forest under the leadership of ASP campaign Mukesh Kumar. In this campaign, 205 Cobra Battalion, 47th Battalion of CRPF and the team of the local police station were involved. Jointly the security forces conducted an intensive search operation in Chhakrabandha, Gobardaha, Ganjania and its surrounding areas. In this sequence, a large quantity of explosives and other materials were recovered.

Explosives and other materials recovered during the raid

ASP campaign said that 49 container bombs of about two kg, 110 meter codex, 11 detonators, one pressure machine, one pull machine, 13 power sources and Naxalite literature and other items have been recovered in the raid. The SP said that due to the continuous raids in the area, the morale of the Naxalites has completely broken. Naxalite activities will soon be completely curbed. The campaign against Naxalites will continue in the future as well.

Acid attack in Bihar, acid poured on sleeping husband, wife and two children after entering the house, the reason is surprising bihar