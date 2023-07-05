Nazir, accused of embezzlement of 4 crores in Sasaram-Bikramganj subdivision office, arrested from Patna, was absconding for several months

Outgoing Nazir Om Prakash Singh, who was absconding in the case of embezzlement of about four crore rupees in Sasaram and Bikramganj subdivision office, was arrested by the police of Sasaram Nagar police station from Patna Junction on Tuesday. Police reached Sasaram on Wednesday with the arrested Nazir. Where Nazir was presented in the court after the health check-up, who was sent to jail by the court.

Embezzlement was revealed after arrest in check bounce case

According to the information received, such a huge amount was disclosed in both the subdivision offices when the police arrested Nazir in front of the Sasaram subdivision office in 2022 in the case of a check bounce of about Rs 20 lakh of a person from Bikramganj. On his going to jail, on the instructions of the District Magistrate, a committee was formed to make inventory to give charge in the subdivision office. At the time of making the inventory, a case of embezzlement of about Rs 2.16 crore was unearthed in the Sasaram subdivision office. Along with this, investigation was done in Bikramganj subdivision, then embezzlement of about Rs 1.83 crore was revealed there.

Arrested from Patna

Experts say that Om Prakash Singh came out on bail after his arrest in the check bounce case. But did not reach the office. Meanwhile, on December 5, 2022, the Sub-Divisional Officer Sasaram lodged an FIR of embezzlement against Nazir in the city police station. Since then Om Prakash Singh was absconding, who has been arrested by the police from Patna Junction. Confirming the arrest, SP Vineet Kumar told that Om Prakash Singh has been arrested from Patna Junction. The police of Nagar police station arrested him and brought him to Sasaram. Who has been sent to jail on the orders of the court.

Vehicle auction and market committee’s money has been embezzled

According to administrative sources, on July 6, 2021, Om Prakash Singh contributed as Nazir in the Sasaram subdivision office. Earlier, he was holding the post of Nazir in Bikramganj subdivision office. Between July 6, 2021 and October 2022, the vehicle auction and market committee in Om Prakash Sasaram sub-division grabbed about Rs 2.16 crore. In most of the cases, he had raised fake challans. Which was revealed by the investigation of the committee. Sadar SDO had lodged an FIR on December 5, 2022 in the city police station after the embezzlement was revealed.

