NBC: Biden prefers to ignore problems in the US financial system

March 16 - BLiTZ. TV presenter Seth Meyers on NBC said that American leader Joe Biden behaves as if there are no problems in the country's financial sector. Many blame the President for this. Myers cited the president's reaction to information about the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank as an example. The journalist said that Biden behaved too calmly.

Against this background, Myers decided to ridicule the president, comparing him to a school teacher who got stuck in the toilet, and then came to class as if nothing had happened.

“Hello! Oh, everyone’s already here. Sorry guys, stuck in the staff room. Her husband left Mrs. Balducci, and given how long she told us about it, his motivation can be understood, ”the TV presenter joked.