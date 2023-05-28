NCERT professional assistant Khristopher Kujur was snatched after sniffing intoxicants in the bus, Gumla was going from Ranchi

Delhi NCERT’s Professional Assistant Khristofer Kujur, a resident of Raikera village of Morang Panchayat located in Basia police station under Gumla district, has given an application to the Basia police station, demanding action against the accused of snatching drugs by an unknown person in a passenger bus.

In the application given at Basia police station, Khristofer Kujur has said that he is a Professional Assistant in Delhi NCERT. On May 27, after getting down from Ranchi airport, he boarded a Yaadgar passenger bus from Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi to reach his village Raikera. Then the bus started moving. After some time, intoxicants were sniffed by the snatcher around Namkum. Due to this he fainted. 12 thousand rupees, purse, Aadhaar card, PAN card, ATM card and ID card of NCERT, mobile and many other things were snatched inside the trolley bag.

In a state of unconsciousness, Khristopher Kujur reached Gangutoli in Simdega without getting down at Patura village in the memorial bus. When he was asked by the bus driver and conductor on reaching Gangutoli, he told his home as Raikera. After this, an agent of Kindirkela was called by the conductor and informed at his house. The bus conductor says that the boy who was sitting with him. He landed at Basia Devi Gudi Chowk. He is a fair boy. Christopher has demanded the station in-charge to register an FIR in this matter and arrest the snatcher after investigating the matter.

