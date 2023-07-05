NCERT released new books for class 1 and 2

New Delhi, 05 July (Hindustan Times). Now a new syllabus has been issued for the children of class one and two in the country. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released new books of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Wednesday.

These books have been developed on the basis of New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022. The children’s English book has been named ‘Mridang’ while the Hindi language book has been named ‘Sarangi’. The maths books are named ‘Anandmay Ganit’ in Hindi and ‘Joyful Mathematics’ in English. Hindi-English language and Mathematics books of both the classes have been given the same name.

These books are also being translated into other Indian languages. Their digital versions will soon be available on the NCERT website. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NCERT textbooks for classes 1 and 2 today at the beginning of the 58th meeting of the NCERT General Assembly and highlighted the importance of these textbooks.

In his address, he said that play is at the core of these textbooks, which will motivate children to learn with interest and enjoyment. These will be helpful in the holistic development of children, ensuring joyful learning at the grassroots level, as envisaged in NEP-2020.

He further emphasized that teacher training is important to achieve quality and all teachers at the grass root level should be trained on priority basis to successfully conduct the curriculum in schools. He further said that the support of DIET and SCERT is needed to realize the curricular goals.

NCERT Director Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani said that with the release of Class-I and II books, the work of issuing text material for five classes of foundation level under NEP has been completed.