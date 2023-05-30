NCERT’s big decision regarding Khalistan, mention will be removed from the 12th book

A major decision has been taken on Khalistan by the National Council of Educational Research and Training ie NCERT. NCERT has decided to remove the mention of Khalistan from the new textbook of class 12th. Let us tell you that SGPC had written a letter to NCRT demanding its removal. In this matter, School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that SGPC has written a letter to NCERT regarding the objectionable material on the Anandpur Sahib resolution.

#WATCH , SGPC wrote a letter to NCERT regarding objectionable content on Sri Anandpur Sahib Resolution in class 12th Pol. Science book. The line ‘…but it could also be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation’ is dropped…In the same section, from the last sentence of… pic.twitter.com/U10pgTi56d

Significantly, there are many chapters in the NCERT book on the demand for Khalistan, which has now been decided to be removed. Let us tell you, this decision is being taken at a time when the supporters of Khalistan are protesting in many other countries including India. In this episode, the police has also arrested Amritpal Singh, a supporter of Khalistan.