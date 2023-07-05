NCP crisis: Nephew overshadows uncle in the battle of ‘power’, see full list of MLAs, MPs, MLCs of Sharad Pawar faction

in Maharashtra Ajit Pawar In a show of strength, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting of its members at the YB Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai on Wednesday, grappling with the crisis arising out of the party joining the K Shinde-Shiv Sena government. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting of NCP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district heads and state representatives at Mumbai Education Trust (MET) Bandra. However, in the battle of power, nephew Ajit Pawar was seen to be overshadowing uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar claims more than 30 MLAs in his support

Maharashtra’s new Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has claimed that NCP has more than 30 MLAs in his support. On the other hand, a total of 13 MLAs, 3 MLCs and 5 MPs were present in the meeting led by party founder Sharad Pawar. Let us see the complete list of supporters included in Sharad Pawar faction.

13 MLAs of Sharad Pawar faction

Anil Deshmukh – MLA from Katol Rohit Pawar – Sharad Pawar’s grandson, he represents the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency. Rajendra Shingane – MLA from Sindkhed Raja Ashok Pawar – MLA from Shirur Haveli seat in Pune Kiran Lahmte – MLA from Akole Assembly Prajakta Tanpure – represents the Rahuri-Nagar-Pathardi constituency Balasaheb Patil – MLA from Karad North Jitendra Awhad – Currently working as the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra. Chetan Vithal Tupe – MLA from Hadapsar. Jayant Patil- He has been representing Islampur in the Legislative Assembly for more than 3 decades. Rajesh Tope – MLA from Ghansawangi Sandeep Kshirsagar – He represents Beed assembly constituency Devendra Bhuyar – MLA from Morshi Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar becomes NCP President, removes Sharad Pawar from the post, tightens age

5 MPs included in Sharad Pawar faction

Srinivas Patil – Lok Sabha MP from Satara constituency Supriya Sule- Sharad Pawar’s daughter, she is currently serving as the working national president of the party. He is a Member of Parliament from Baramati since 2009. Amol Kolhe- Actor-turned-politician, he is the current Lok Sabha MP from Shirur. Fauzia Khan – Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra. Vandana Chavan – Rajya Sabha member

3 MLCs included in Sharad Pawar faction

Shashikant Shinde Babajani Durani Eknath Khadse

Ajit Pawar joins Shinde government with rebel MLAs

Significantly, a crisis has arisen in the NCP after Ajit Pawar switched sides on Sunday and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as deputy CM. Along with Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs also took oath as ministers.