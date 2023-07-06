NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar declared himself NCP President, expelled all 9 rebel MLAs including Ajit Pawar from the party

After the party’s national executive meeting in Delhi Sharad Pawar Said, I am the president of NCP. He has rejected all the claims of his nephew and new Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. He also gave a befitting reply to Ajit Pawar’s age statement. He said, whether I am 82 or 92, I am still effective.

Today’s meeting helped in boosting our morale: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said, I am happy with whatever is happening because those who went on the wrong path after promising people their votes will have to pay a heavy price for it. The condition of the state will change. There the people of Maharashtra will give rule to Nationalist Congress, Congress and Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray. He further said, I am happy that except those who were expelled, others came for the meeting in such a short time. The mindset of all our comrades was to take the party forward firmly. I am happy that today’s meeting will be helpful in boosting our spirits. I am the president of NCP, if someone is making such a claim then there is no truth in it.

Eight resolutions passed in Sharad Pawar faction meeting

PC Chacko of Sharad Pawar faction said after the NCP executive meeting was over in Delhi, Sharad Pawar was elected national president, we don’t take anyone’s claim of being national president seriously. He said in the press conference, our organization is still united and we are with Sharad Pawar. He told that eight resolutions were passed in the meeting. In which it was decided to expel all the rebel MLAs including Ajit Pawar from the party.