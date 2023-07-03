NCP petitions Speaker to disqualify nine including Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, 03 July (H.S.). Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), known as the Chanakya of Maharashtra politics, on Sunday knocked on the door of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar’s residence at around 1 am after the day’s events. The NCP filed a petition seeking disqualification of nine MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The petition has sought disqualification of eight other members who took oath as ministers along with Ajit.

This petition has been filed by NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. Awhad told reporters that he has submitted the disqualification petition to the Speaker sometime back. A copy of the same has also been sent by e-mail. After this the Speaker of the Assembly was called. He didn’t pick up the phone. Then messaged them. A copy of this has also been sent on WhatsApp. Arrangements have been made to deliver the disqualification petition in person.

NCP state president Jayant Patil has said that nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, have taken oath as ministers without informing the party president and in defiance of the party’s policies. The nine MLAs cannot belong to the party in any way. A letter has also been written to the Election Commission to take action on them. A letter has also been written to the disciplinary committee. Notice of disqualification has also been sent to the concerned members. Whenever the Speaker of the Assembly calls us in this regard, we will go to meet him.