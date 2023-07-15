NCP will attend NDA meeting, Ajit Pawar himself will go to Delhi

Mumbai, 15 July (Hindustan Times). Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the NCP will attend the BJP-led NDA meeting to be held in Delhi next week. For this he himself and Praful Patel will go to Delhi.

Ajit Pawar told reporters in Nashik on Saturday that the NDA meeting is being held in Delhi on July 18. To join it, he will go to Delhi along with Praful Patel and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tell him about the problems of the state. Ajit Pawar said that Prime Minister Modi is a charismatic leader. The country is progressing under his leadership. Will meet them and discuss the problems of the state.

Ajit Pawar said that Maharashtra has received very less rainfall this year. Due to global warming, this year rains have started in the state after a month, but it is raining heavily in North India. So the weather has become uneven across the country. Changes in the rules of the Central Naturalistic Committee can give benefits to the states due to uneven rainfall. Only the Prime Minister can do this work.

The NCP leader said he had joined the government to solve the problems of the state. His effort is to solve the problems of the farmers. For this, the opposition should also work together with the government.