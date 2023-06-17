NCP will perform ‘Khoka’ in Maharashtra, Eknathi will celebrate ‘Traitor’s Day’ against Shiv Sena

Mumbai : A storm is about to rise once again in the politics of Maharashtra. The reason is that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will celebrate June 20, the first anniversary of the rebellion in the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknathshinde, as ‘Traitor’s Day’ on the split in the Shiv Sena last year at the behest of the BJP. Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government fell in June 2022 after a rebellion in the Shiv Sena. Let us tell that Uddhav Sena, NCP and Congress are one-third constituents in MVA.

Demonstration of ‘Khoka’ in Maharashtra

According to the report of the news agency Bhasha, NCP’s Maharashtra unit president Jayant Patil has appealed to the party workers to protest against the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena. He said on Saturday that NCP workers should organize demonstrations with full force by symbolically showing ‘Khoka’ (boxes filled with money), on the basis of which the Eknath Shinde government came to power.

Shinde camp’s happiness is fleeting

He has appealed to the party workers to tell the public that the happiness of the Shinde camp, whose faction has been declared by the Election Commission as the real Shiv Sena, is short-lived and the days of this government are numbered.

Damage control: Devendra Fadnavis returns once again in ‘Eknathi Shiv Sena’ ad

NCP has done many public meetings

The Sharad Pawar-led party had earlier held public meetings to highlight the Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra’s political crisis and how Speaker Rahul Narvekar was bound by the duty to disqualify 16 MLAs.