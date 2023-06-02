NCPCR active in Delhi Shahbad murder case: action taken report sought from police, hospital and DM

New Delhi : The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a copy of the post-mortem and FIR report in connection with the stabbing and murder of a 16-year-old minor girl in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. For this, the Commission has sent summons to the Senior Resident Doctor of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Mangolpuri, Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police of North District and District Magistrate of North District to appear before June 7 along with action taken report in this matter.

Copies of postmortem and FIR were also sought.

According to media reports, the Delhi Commission for Women has already sent a notice to the Delhi Police regarding the murder of a 16-year-old minor girl in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. Now the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought an Action Taken Report from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police and District Magistrate along with a copy of the post mortem and FIR report.

In the case of the stabbing of a 16-year-old girl in Shahbad Dairy area, the NCPCR has asked the Senior Resident Doctor of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital, the DCP of North District and the DM of North District to provide the victim’s postmortem copy, FIR copy and details of the action taken. Along with appearing before the commission on June 7…

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 2, 2023



Police will make a strict charge sheet

At the same time, in the murder of a 16-year-old minor in Shahabad Dairy, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Outer North District Ravi Kumar Singh said that we had earlier taken two-day police custody of the accused Sahil. After this we had extended the police custody for 3 days. Very important evidence has been found in the case. We are trying to make a strict charge sheet in this. We have also questioned many people.

Sahil was caught from Bulandshahr

Let us tell that in Shahbad Dairy of North-West Delhi, around 9 o’clock last Sunday night, Sahil had killed a 16-year-old minor girl by stabbing her with a knife. A CCTV footage of him also went viral on social media. It is being told that Sahil had crushed the minor girl’s head with a stone after stabbing her more than 20 times with a knife. After this Delhi Police arrested the accused Sahil from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.