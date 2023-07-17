NDA Meeting: NDA will answer 26 from 38! JP Nadda told UPA ‘Bhanumati’s family’

Giving information about the meeting to be held on Tuesday, BJP National President JP Nadda said that the NDA meeting has been fixed in the evening. Our 38 colleagues have confirmed to attend the NDA meeting to be held tomorrow. Regarding the opposition meeting, JP Nadda said that NDA is an ideal alliance which is not for power, but to serve the people and strengthen India. The opposition has no leader, no policy and intention, and no decision-making power.

Praising the work of the Modi government, BJP national president JP Nadda said that Rs 28 lakh crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries under Direct Benefit Transfer. We have closed the leakage of about Rs 4-5 lakh crore. Apart from this, the use of digital tools has increased in governance, which has brought transparency.

NDA based on national interest

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is based on national interest and aims to serve, while the alliance of opposition parties is based on “selfishness” and has neither a leader nor a leader. There is no policy nor any ability to take decisions. A day before the NDA meeting on Tuesday, the BJP president told the media at the BJP headquarters. During this, he said that today people’s attraction towards NDA has increased. It is a perfect combination. This is not an alliance for power, but to serve. This alliance is for making India strong.

UPA ‘Bhanumati Ka Kunba’

Further, Nadda said that 38 parties have confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting to be held on Tuesday evening. Targeting the opposition parties, the BJP president termed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) as ‘Bhanumati ka Kunba’ and said, it is such an alliance which has neither leader nor intention, nor policy nor decision have the power to take. This is a bunch of corruption and scams of 10 years of UPA government. The NDA has called this meeting at a time when around 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru are going to meet on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chirag Paswan met Amit Shah

Meanwhile, a day before the NDA meeting, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. According to what is coming out from the sources, Chirag Paswan wants to finalize the seat sharing in Bihar with the BJP in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. LJP (Ram Vilas) sources expressed confidence that ‘positive results’ of the meeting would come out. This also indicates that Chirag Paswan will attend the BJP-led NDA meeting on Tuesday.

JP Nadda constituted a 5 member committee of women to visit violence affected areas

Here, BJP President J.P. Nadda has invited Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal President Upendra Kushwaha for the NDA meeting to be held in Delhi on 18 July. Since then the politics of Bihar is hot.

Sharad Pawar will attend the meeting of opposition parties

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, who is facing crisis in his party, will attend the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru on Tuesday. A spokesperson of the party informed the media about this. NCP’s chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase told that Sharad Pawar has decided to attend the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Whatever is happening here (in Maharashtra), he will go there. Let us tell you that top leaders of 26 opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress are expected to participate in the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from Monday. Opposition parties may start working on a common minimum program to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.