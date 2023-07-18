NDA will hold a great brainstorm in Delhi today, know why the politics of Bihar will be affected by this meeting..

NDA Meeting In Delhi: NDA is going to have a big meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. Four political parties of Bihar will also participate in this meeting. NDA has now increased its clan and 38 parties are joining it. This meeting is considered very important regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Leaders of 38 parties will attend this meeting, which has been confirmed by BJP national president JP Nadda. This meeting is also considered very important from the political point of view of Bihar. In fact, some strong leaders who separated from the Grand Alliance in Bihar are also going to attend this meeting.

Big meeting of NDA in Delhi, 4 parties of Bihar will be included

Apart from the BJP president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders will also be involved in the NDA meeting held at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi on Tuesday. Four teams from Bihar will participate in this meeting. Bihar BJP state president Samrat Chowdhary will also attend the meeting. While LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan is going to be a part of this meeting.

BJP increased the clan

Chirag Paswan has got his party included in the NDA before the meeting. At the same time, RLJD national president Upendra Kushwaha, who rebelled against JDU and formed his own party, is also going to attend the meeting. By associating Upendra Kushwaha with them, the BJP has tried to target the Kushwaha vote bank.

Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi were also included

Please tell that Upendra Kushwaha was the national president of JDU’s parliamentary board. He rebelled against the party and distanced himself again and now when the NDA sent him an invitation to attend their meeting, he has accepted it. While the leader of our party and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, who separated himself from the Grand Alliance, is also going to be a part of this meeting. His son and former Bihar government minister Santosh Suman has also been invited. While LJP (National) President cum Union Minister Pashupati Paras will also be a part of this meeting.

Chirag became part of NDA

Let us tell that ever since the political equations have changed in Bihar, both the NDA and the opposition have been trying to strengthen themselves. Nitish Kumar separated JDU from NDA and formed the government with Grand Alliance. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan, who has become a staunch opponent of JDU, has now officially become a part of NDA. Chirag Paswan was accused by Nitish Kumar that at the behest of BJP, he entered the fray to harm JDU in the last assembly elections 2020. Whereas now everyone’s eyes are on self. Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother Pashupati is also on Paras. Time will decide what will be the next step of Pashupati Paras after Chirag Paswan’s party joins the NDA.

What will happen between Chirag and Paras?

Right now the movement in the political corridors regarding LJP is very fast. After Chirag Paswan’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his uncle Pashupati Paras faction’s Vaishali MP Veena Devi reached his house in Delhi to meet Chirag. Various speculations are being made regarding the meeting of Chirag and Veena Devi. During this, there was a long conversation between the two leaders. However, what conversation took place between the two leaders, this information has not been revealed. But now there are different types of discussions regarding both the groups. People are also speculating that perhaps Chirag Paswan is going to overpower his uncle Pashupati Paras. At the same time, both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras are staking their claim on the Hajipur seat. If sources are to be believed, the agreement between the Union Home Minister and Chirag’s party regarding the seat in the next Lok Sabha elections has been finalized.

The strategy of the opposition parties also continues.

Here, our party is also attending the NDA meeting and Upendra Kushwaha has also been invited. Annoyed with the grand alliance, the BJP has included both the leaders in its clan. At the same time, the Grand Alliance has taken a dig at this meeting and said for the BJP that out of fear, the BJP is now engaged in expanding the NDA clan. Let us tell you that the second meeting of opposition parties is going to be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday itself, in which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will also participate.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan