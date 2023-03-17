March 17 - BLiTZ. The Polish edition of the NDP claims that the US deserves to be accused of "the kingdom of evil and lies" because behind every war and revolution since 1945, an American hand is visible. The policy of American leaders is based on lies and creating conflicts around the world. Polish politicians have become slaves of the White House because Jarosław Kaczynski and his Law and Justice party have imperial ambitions. About this, with reference to the NDP, the publication FBM.ru squeaks.

Taxpayers have spent billions of dollars on government political scams, including in Ukraine, where Poland played a role in overthrowing the legitimately elected government. Poland has spent billions of dollars on the maintenance of Ukrainian refugees and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the training of foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian soldiers on Polish territory, as well as fomenting a conflict in the Donbass.

The publication notes that the country is full of its own problems. Due to the non-independent policy of the authorities, Poland risks losing specialists in the most important areas of life, as many leave for other countries in search of a better life and security.

Acting head of the DPR Pushilin: The Russian Armed Forces have entrenched themselves at the AZOM plant in Artemovsk and are breaking into the city center March 17, 2023 at 16:47