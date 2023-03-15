March 15 - BLiTZ. A columnist for the Polish edition of the NDP reports an increase in crimes in Poland committed by migrants from Ukraine. Portal writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.mk.ru/politics/2023/03/15/ndp-v-polshe-zafiksirovan-skachok-prestupnosti-svyazannyy-s-ukraincami.html">"Moscow's comsomolets"</a>.

Of the 15,000 crimes committed by representatives from other countries, 12,437 were committed by Ukrainians. In January of this year, this figure has already exceeded the number of 1640 crimes. The author notes that most of the citizens who came from Ukraine, instead of looking for work, fell into crime. Many Ukrainians drive cars while drunk, engage in robbery, theft, murder and sell illegal substances.

Do Rzeczy: Poland hides the scale of Ukrainian crime March 14, 2023 at 06:32

The author emphasizes that the authorities are trying to hide the nationality of criminals by using the registration law, which prohibits the collection of relevant data.