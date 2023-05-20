Near the police station in Bhagalpur, two groups of criminals fiercely fought with sticks and hockey sticks, waving pistols

Bihar Crime News: A fierce clash took place between two groups of criminals at around 8.30 pm on Friday night at Bhikhanpur Gumti number three square of Ishakchak police station area of ​​Bhagalpur. During this, there was a lot of kicking, lathi and hockey stick. At the same time, two criminals also waved pistols in the air. Ishakchak police reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident took place at a distance from the police station. Seeing the police jeep, the criminals ran away from there.

suspects taken into custody

The police took some of the injured and the suspects standing on the spot into custody and brought them to the police station, where they were interrogated till late night. However, Ishakchak police is refusing to say anything about the cause of the incident.

The two groups who came to see the Disneyland fair got entangled

According to the information received, Bhikhanpur was standing at a shop at Do Gut Chowk at around 8.30 pm on Friday night to watch the Disneyland fair at Gumti number three. During this, suddenly, abusing and dispute started between the two groups regarding something. Within no time, about two dozen boys involved in both the groups started fighting with each other.

Started waving pistol and katta

Many boys were injured in the fight. Meanwhile, the leaders of both the groups took out pistols and pistols from their waists and started waving them. Only then the team of Ishakchak police station reached the spot. Seeing this, some boys ran towards Barhapura, some towards Disneyland and some ran towards the traffic signal.

Police station in-charge of Ishakchak police station said

Here the policemen caught some eyewitnesses present there including some injured. And took them to the police station. Where they were interrogated by keeping them in custody. Pooja Sharma, in-charge of Ishakchak police station, told that an incident of fight has taken place. The matter is being investigated. Some suspects have been arrested, who are being interrogated in the police station.