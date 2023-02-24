Nearly 2,000 demobilized students in the DPR returned to study

More than 1.9 thousand students who were mobilized for military service in 2022 in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came out of academic leave and continued their education according to individual plans, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science said on February 24.

It is also noted that students who received education on a paid basis will be transferred to vacant budget places.

“Demobilized and commissioned students are transferred to vacant budget places, they are assigned a scholarship. For help <...> provided an individual plan for the elimination of academic debt to more than 1900 students, ”the message cites TASS.

Data on the number of students who have not yet exercised the right to deferment and wished to continue serving in the army under a contract were not provided by the department, citing the martial law in the region. As noted by the Ministry of Education and Science, specialists work with demobilized students in psychological centers at the universities of the DPR.

On November 18 last year, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, signed a decree on the demobilization of students who were called up as part of partial mobilization. The same was done by the acting head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik. We are talking about the dismissal from military service of students in full-time and part-time forms of education.

At the end of November, part of the Donbass students who returned from the front began their studies. The rector of the Donetsk Academy of Management and Civil Service, Larisa Kostrovets, told Izvestia that about a hundred students were mobilized.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a partial mobilization, and on October 31 it was completed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the president announced exactly a year ago, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by Ukrainian militants.

