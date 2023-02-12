Nearly 60 looters arrested in Turkey after earthquake

At present, at least 57 people have been arrested in Turkey, which suffered from a severe earthquake, on charges of looting. This was announced on February 12 by the Minister of Justice of the country, Bekir Bozdag.

“At least 64 suspects were brought to justice in 75 cases of looting, 57 of them were arrested,” he said on local TV channels.

On the eve of February 11, it was reported that 48 people were detained in eight provinces of Turkey, suspected of theft and robbery after the earthquake.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. At the same time, according to the latest data, 24,617 people died as a result of the disaster in Turkey, more than 80 thousand were injured.

According to the authorities, the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. More than 60 countries of the world, including Russia, have declared their readiness to provide support and assistance to Ankara.

After the earthquake in the Turkish province of Hatay, a giant fault formed 30 m deep and about 200 m wide.

A nationwide mourning has been declared in the country until February 12.

