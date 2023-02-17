Nebenzia pointed to the failed work of the UN Security Council on Minsk-2

The Security Council of the United Nations (UN) in the situation with the agreements on Minsk-2 did not cope with its direct responsibility – it is also about maintaining peace and security. This was stated on February 17 by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

“The Minsk process failed, becoming an obvious failure of the UN Security Council in the field of preventive diplomacy, which many of you call one of the most important tasks of this body,” Nebenzya said in a speech at a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization on the anniversary of the Minsk agreements.

As the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN pointed out at a meeting convened at the initiative of Russia, this situation is extremely disappointing for our side, since it undermines the authority of the UN Security Council.

He also added that Western countries in the situation with the Minsk agreements “kept a stone in their bosom” and prepared Kyiv for a war against Russia for the sake of their own geopolitical interests. In this regard, Nebenzya asked his Western partners to answer the question of how they managed to constantly give out promises to support the Minsk process, but in fact do exactly the opposite.

“How did it happen that, repeating theses about supporting the Minsk process every year in this hall, signing documents with us, you kept a stone in your bosom and knew perfectly well that the Minsk process for you is just a smoke screen for rearming the Kiev regime and preparing it to a war against Russia in the name of your geopolitical interests?” the diplomat noted.

On February 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow had put a lot of effort into pushing Western countries to fulfill their obligations under the Minsk agreements. According to him, the understanding that no one except the Russian Federation is interested in this came later.

On January 31, ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko announced that thanks to the Minsk agreements, Kiev had eight years to restore the army and economy.

On December 7, 2022, ex-Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel herself made a resonant statement that the Minsk agreements were only an attempt to give Ukraine time for Kiev to become stronger and be able to resist Russia.

The Minsk agreements are a package of documents adopted in 2014–2015 to resolve the situation in southeastern Ukraine. The Minsk Protocol was signed on September 5, 2014 by members of the contact group, as well as by the heads of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The so-called Minsk-2, a set of measures to implement the Minsk agreements, was agreed in February 2015 by the leaders of Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine.

However, as some Western politicians later admitted, the Minsk agreements were signed in order to give Ukraine time to prepare for a confrontation with the Russian Federation.

On February 12, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the deception of the West regarding the goals of the Minsk agreements requires fixation and qualification in the legal space. Thus, the parties that signed the agreements deceived the entire world community.