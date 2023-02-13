Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will negotiate when the West forces him to do so. Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, announced this on Monday, February 13.

He also recalled that in Ukraine there is a decree signed by Zelensky, by which he forbade himself to deal with the current leadership of Russia.

The diplomat noted that he did not see any serious efforts on the part of the Ukrainian side aimed at starting negotiations.

“Moreover, we are well aware that they do not make decisions. Those who can force them to enter into serious negotiations are people who live in the United States and somewhere in Europe, on one of the islands across the English Channel … “- he said in an interview R.T.

He added that Moscow did not see any desire among the sponsors of the Kyiv regime to move on to serious negotiations with Russia.

Earlier in the day, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, said the United States was preventing Kyiv from signing a peace treaty with Moscow. Pravda.Ru.

According to him, Ukraine is not an independent state, but acts strictly on orders from Washington. He stressed that if Washington did not give money and did not supply weapons, then Ukraine would have signed some kind of peace agreements with the Russian Federation long ago. NSN.

On February 6, Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, noted that Western countries are not interested in peace in Ukraine. According to him, Western countries are trying to present Russia’s actions in Ukraine “in the most unflattering light.”

Prior to that, on February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western colleagues refused to negotiate and forced the Kyiv regime to withdraw from negotiations at the very moment when there was still an opportunity to end the conflict by political means.

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow took place in March 2022 in Turkey. However, after that, in October, Kiev officially refused contacts with the Russian Federation: President Vladimir Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

