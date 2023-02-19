Nebenzya pointed out that the UN has the ability to investigate the explosions at the joint venture

The United Nations (UN) is well positioned to create mechanisms to investigate incidents like the sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 (SP and SP-2) gas pipelines. This was stated on February 19 by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

“The UN has created a lot of mechanisms for certain investigations. As you know, whether in Syria or in other places, when necessary, mechanisms are created, ”the Russian diplomat said in a commentary to the channel “Russia 1”.

Thus, Nebenzya commented on the statement of the representative of the Secretary General of the world organization Stefan Dujarric, who last week indicated that the UN allegedly does not have any mandate to investigate the incidents at Nord Stream.

On February 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Russia was preparing a special meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the explosions at SP and SP-2. The Foreign Minister said he disagreed with the UN’s assertion that the organization has no right to investigate terrorist attacks.

Prior to that, on February 14, the State Duma Committee on International Affairs submitted a draft appeal to the UN Security Council on an international investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. The authors of the project turned to the results of an investigation conducted by the American journalist Seymour Hersh.

Earlier, on February 8, Hersh published an investigation in which he indicated that the explosives under the gas pipelines were planted by American divers, hiding behind NATO exercises, and activated by the Norwegians. He also noted that the White House intended to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent Hersh’s publication from being widely publicized. Shortly thereafter, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up the gas pipelines. However, the Foreign Ministry recalled that representatives of the US administration have repeatedly publicly rejoiced at the destruction of gas pipelines, which in fact is an admission of guilt.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.