The European Union (EU) “swallowed” the blowing up of its closest ally of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and is now trying to sweep the facts under the rug so as not to displease the United States. This was announced on Thursday, February 23, by Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, at a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization.

According to him, there has never been such “impotence” in the economic sphere and such “subservience” to Washington in the history of Europe.

“Things have come to the point that in Brussels they silently swallowed the blowing up of the main gas pipeline by their closest ally, which was also paid for by European investors. Now they are trying to sweep all the inconvenient facts under the carpet so as not to displease Washington, ”Nebenzya said.

On the eve of February 22, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN said that Western countries involved in blowing up Russian pipelines would have to answer for their deeds. He noted that the involvement of the West in the Ukrainian conflict from indirect develops into a direct one.

At the same time, at a briefing at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, said that the West was trying to cover up its tracks in the investigation of the terrorist attack on Nord Stream.

On February 20, the European Commission (EC) called journalist Seymour Hersh’s investigation into Nord Stream a speculation.

Hersh published his investigation on February 8. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

On February 16, the journalist did not rule out the publication of new materials on gas pipeline explosions. He noted that preparations for explosions on pipelines were held in secret.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered on 26 September. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.