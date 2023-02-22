Nebenzya pointed to the responsibility of the West for sabotage on gas pipelines

Western countries involved in blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines will have to answer for their deeds, he said on February 22 at special sessions UN General Assembly Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

He noted that the involvement of the West in the Ukrainian conflict from indirect develops into a direct one. And the consequences of this are visible everywhere.

“From the food and energy crisis provoked by Western sanctions to the undermining of the Nord Stream, which, of course, will have to be answered in any case,” the diplomat stressed.

At that time, at a briefing at the US State Department, press secretary Ned Price said that the investigation of the American journalist Seymour Hersh does not indicate the author’s ties with Russia and has the right to life. Only it is “another act of blatant lies,” said a State Department spokesman.

Earlier that day, at a briefing at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, said that the West was trying to cover up its tracks in the investigation of the terrorist attack on Nord Stream.

According to her, the terrorist attack on gas pipelines is contrary to energy and environmental security, which should have caused “hysterics” among liberals regarding an immediate international investigation.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.