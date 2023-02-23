“Fables of the European Union (EU) about good neighborliness” with Russia turned out to be a “smoke screen” of preparing a confrontation with Moscow at the hands of Ukraine. This was announced on Thursday, February 23, at a meeting of the UN Security Council by Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the international organization.

He recalled that it was Russia on the eve of the Ukrainian crisis that consistently offered the West to sign agreements on mutual security guarantees, but they were “arrogantly rejected.”

“Why do EU Brussels need them, which, through the Eastern Partnership policy since 2009, has been promoting a completely different logic – about the need to break with Russia, putting our common neighbors before a choice between Russia and the EU?” he asked.

Georgia and Ukraine turned out to be the most malleable, they were chosen “for the role of pawns in the geopolitical confrontation with our country.”

“Today we are well aware that all these fables about good neighborliness, partnership and common spaces were just a “smoke screen” for preparing a confrontation with Russia at the hands of our common neighbors,” the diplomat added.

He also added that relations between Russia and the EU, in fact, no longer exist. Brussels is discussing how best to destroy or dismember Russia, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

A day earlier, Nebenzya noted that Moscow perceives what is happening in Ukraine as a “war with the West for survival.” According to the diplomat, calls to dismember Russia, German tanks again sent to kill Russians, only strengthen the fidelity of the interpretation of what is happening.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, also spoke about the conditions for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict at a briefing on February 22. In her opinion, to achieve peace in the conflict in Ukraine, the political will of the West and Kyiv is needed.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.