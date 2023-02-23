Relations between Russia and the European Union (EU), in fact, no longer exist. This was stated on February 23 during a UN meeting by Russia’s permanent representative to the organization Vasily Nebenzya.

The diplomat recalled that in June 2022, Moscow had already stated that through the efforts of Brussels in relations between the EU and the Russian Federation, “the bottom has been broken”.

“As it turned out, a whole abyss turned out to be below this bottom, into which not only our relations continue to fall, which, in fact, no longer exist, but also a united Europe itself,” he said.

In Brussels, they are discussing how best to destroy or dismember Russia, Nebenzya said.

As the permanent representative of the Russian Federation noted, the EU statements about supposedly good neighborliness with Russia turned out to be a fable. Brussels covered them in the fight against Moscow with the hands of Kyiv.

A day earlier, Nebenzya noted that Russia perceives what is happening in Ukraine as a “war with the West for survival.” According to the diplomat, calls to dismember Russia, German tanks again sent to kill Russians, only strengthen the fidelity of the interpretation of what is happening.

He noted that this plan of the West began to be implemented at least since 2014, when a hostile regime was created and strengthened on the Russian borders, and Ukraine was and remains a bargaining chip.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, also spoke about the conditions for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict at a briefing on February 22. In her opinion, to achieve peace in the conflict in Ukraine, the political will of the West and Kyiv is needed.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.